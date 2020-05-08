Back to school? County districts plan ‘Meet the Teacher’ with high hopes to start the year

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Despite the many uncertainties surrounding the upcoming school year districts are moving forward with plans for Meet the Teacher and the first day of school during the next two weeks.

As with all plans these days, they are subject to change due to COVID-19. These action plans outline all the details of the school day from filling water bottles and riding the bus, to remote learning accountability.

Each district is expected to follow the Center for Disease Control Guidelines, the Texas Education Agency, state and local government requirements. All plans should be posted on district websites at least one week before school starts.

The Montague County superintendents met several times to discuss their action plans hoping to coordinate some of the issues.

Virtually all the plans outline the process for staff and students to pre-screen for temperature before arriving or entering school, along with steps in the event of a positive case and quarantine. Most of the school districts have implemented staggered lunches, dismissals and arrivals to avoid large groups of students. Water fountains also have been replaced with refillable water bottle requirements.

In recent weeks parents have been asked to submit an option of learning for their student so the district can plan for programs and equipment.