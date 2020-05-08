Big cross country meets not allowed

High School cross country meets will be a little different this fall due to COVID-19 worries.

Besides just the district and state meets moving their dates to November and December, the large meets filled with double-digit schools competing will not be allowed this fall.

Invitationals are limited to only eight teams and only seven athletes are allowed per team. Also only varsity athletes are allowed on the course together, with the junior varsity teams coming at either a later time or a different date.

With regulations still coming from the University Interscholastic League, more changes could be on the way. County coaches are still trying to fill their schedules as each meet has less spots available than normal.

