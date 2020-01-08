Bowie council approves ED projects; reviews tax rate options

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

It took the Bowie City Council less than half an hour to handle a brief agenda of business during its regular meeting Monday.

After a five-minute executive session, the council approved a resolution and performance agreement between the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation and Milanos Eagle, LLC for economic development purposes.

During new business the council heard a recommendation from the planning and zoning commission from Ace Real Estate Group Inc., Chad and Anna Coker, to replat 2.01 acres located at West Riley, Green and Ussery Streets. The replat will create three new lots.

The developers have plans to construction a total of 13 tiny homes on the property.

In the city manager’s report the council learned about the various tax rate options they will consider with the budget.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.