Bowie council approves proposed budget

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie City Council approved a proposed 2021 budget during its called meeting Tuesday night and will consider its first reading after a public hearing on Aug. 10.

City Manager Bert Cunningham presented the council with a budget at $9,479,874 in utility fund expenses and $8,013,023 for general fund expenses. Utility fund revenues are projected at $11,264,874 and general fund revenues at $7,885,602. A transfer of $1,250,000 is budgeted from utility revenue into general fund revenue.

The city manager said this budget maintains present operations with no new purchases and paying the capital expenses from big ticket items bought in the last two years.

“Considering COVID-19 we are doing well. Our revenue is down some, but our expenses also are down some. Utility revenue also is coming in well. The sales taxes are down 7 to 7.5 percent, but appear to be trending up more than down. If we can get our storm damage fixed and stores reopen it will help,” said Cunningham.

Correction: In this story it states the pass through rate on electricity is set by Waste Management, this an error. It should have stated Bryan Texas Utilities. We apologize for this error.