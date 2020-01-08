The Bowie City Council will meet in a called session at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the council chambers to discuss the proposed 2020-21 budget.
While the council members are expected to examine the proposal, posting the budget discussion in a meeting also allows for action if the council desires to move forward with the budget for fiscal budget year 2020-21.
Bowie Council to meet in called session for budget
