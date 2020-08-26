Bowie, Nocona renew rivalry

The Bowie Jackrabbits football team will travel to Nocona on Friday night as the county teams renew a football rivalry that has been put on hold for more than a decade.

The last time the two programs faced off on the football field was in 2009, when Josh Castles patrolled the Jackrabbits sideline and Brad Keck was starting his first season on the Indians sideline.

Both coaches at Bowie and Nocona, Cory Mandrell and Rick Weaver, enter their second seasons and are eager to renew the rivalry between the two schools, even if they had to pull some strings to do it.

Both coaches were adamant that scheme was not going to give their teams much of an advantage when the emotions of a rivalry game come into it.

The place to see this game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Nocona’s Jack Crain Stadium. The attendance will only allow 50 percent capacity into the stadium. Fans of either side will need to buy tickets days in advance.

For Bowie, tickets for the general public will be sold at the front office on Aug. 26-27 in the high school front office starting at 8 a.m.

Nocona fans will have to buy tickets days in advance as well from the high school front office.

For those who cannot make it to the game, it will be streamed live by the Nocona High School’s digital media team. The YouTube channel is called “nhsdigital media.”

