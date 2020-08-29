Bowie teen earns karate black belt

A Bowie teen earned the prestigious black belt title in karate in late July, the culmination of eight years of dedication.

Fourteen-year-old Brycen Ivy, son of Steve and Chanda Ivy, earned the title after an impromptu test was issued at the North Texas Karate Academy in Bridgeport on July 21.

“We had to spare 15 rounds,” Brycen said. “Each round is one person and is two minutes long. The rest in between rounds is only one minute.”

The opponents were other black belts, usually adults and they are instructed to not hold back. A few rounds featured a two-against-one scenario that would last one minute.

“It was very intense,” Brycen said.

The shy teen has been working towards this achievement for more than half his life ever since he was five years old.

“A friend of mine told me about North Texas Karate Academy in Bridgeport,” Chanda said. “They have a homeschool class on Fridays in the morning. So Brycen and his brother both started going. Zac decided it wasn’t necessarily his thing, but Brycen kept with it.”

His instructor Stephen Starnes said he only has had a little less than 50 black belt students, with Brycen being his 47th.

Besides the sparring, the first stage months earlier was the mastering of forms which Brycen passed.

Even after passing the most physically grueling challenge, there is still the 18 month probation period he has to pass, which requires a continued demonstration of dedication to the sport as well as showing great character. Starnes is not worried.

“He is a very disciplined young man,” Starnes said. “Very devoted. He practices a lot. Really dedicated to coming to class. Just a great kid who is very polite.”

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.