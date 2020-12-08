Budgets dominate brief Bowie City Council session

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

It was all about budgets Monday night as the Bowie City Council approved the first reading of the proposed 2020-21 budget, voted on a proposed tax rate and accepted the Bowie Economic Development Corporation and the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation budgets.

The ordinance for the city budget notes $8,124,023 for general fund expenses and $9,514,451 in the utility fund expenses. The second reading will take place at the Aug 24 meeting.

A proposed tax rate of .5447 cents per $100 in property value, up just slightly from the 2019 rate of .5445 cents.

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation and 4B Sales Tax Corporation Board also are making application for a large federal grant to fund the construction of an industrial spec building at the Bowie Business Park.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.