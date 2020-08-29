City adopts budget, first read of tax rate passes

There were no public comments for the proposed 2020 tax rate for the City of Bowie Tuesday night as the rate was approved for its first reading. A second reading of the proposed budget for 2020-21 also was approved.

The 2020 tax rate is offered at .5447 cents per $100 in property value, which is listed on the tax notice as a zero percent increase. The second reading will be Sept. 7.

The average homestead taxable value is $106,875 for 2020, which is up from $103,178 last year, a four percent increase. The tax on that average household was $562 last year and will be $582 this year. The total tax levy on all properties will be $1,790,716.

A budget was adopted with one no vote on its second reading. Councilor Tami Buckmaster voted no.

The budget has projected $8,124,023 in general fund expenses and $9,514,451 in the utility fund.

