November 8, 1944 – August 2, 2020

SAGINAW – Clinton Thomas Wade, 76, Saginaw, TX died Aug. 2, 2020 in Fort Worth, TX.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with the Pastor Doyle Wade officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Wade was born Nov. 8, 1944 in Bowie to Luther and Minnie Bell (Arnold) Wade. He married Mary Anita Reeves on Dec. 21, 1981 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Bowie. He worked in the oilfield in both Jacksboro and Bowie. Wade retired from Lockheed Martin as an aircraft mechanic. He was a Grand Mason with the White Settlement Lodge #1372.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Bell.

Wade is survived by his wife, Mary Wade, Saginaw; son, Kevin T. Wade, Fort Worth, daughters, Ashley Wade, Fort Worth and Delores Moss, Madisonville; brother, Jerry Wade Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.