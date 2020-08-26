Commissioners approve 2020 tax rate, adopt budget

Montague County Commissioners adopted a .5641 cent tax rate and a $14,222,837 budget during its Monday session.

There were public hearings on both items, but no comments were presented.

The court adopted the “no new revenue” tax rate, formerly called effective rate, which is the rate needed to collect the same amount of tax revenue as the prior budget year. The maintenance and operation portion of the rate is .5473 and debt service is .0168 cents per $100 in property value.

County Judge Kevin Benton when reading the proposal said this amounts to a zero percent increase noting it will generate $143,698 in tax revenue from new property on the tax role.

