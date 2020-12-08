County approves budget, proposed tax rate

By BARBARA GREEN

Montague County Commissioners approved a proposed 2020 tax rate and a 2020-21 budget during its Monday session.

The court debated a few areas of contention in the budget including a push from several elected officials to get their reduced rate secretary staff members raised up to full deputy clerk pay. At the end of the back-and-forth, the court said no, this was not the year to make any salary increases.

After all the cuts and changes, the court adopted a budget that would be funded through a proposed tax rate of .5641 cents per $100 in property value. The 2019 rate is .55 cents, so a new rate would be an increase of 1.41 cents.

Tax Assessor Collector Kathy Phillips presented the potential rates. The “no-new-revenue tax rate” formerly the effective rate, is .5641 cents. The voter-approval rate formerly the rollback rate was set at .5858, which is the maximum increase before voters could take action through an election to rollback the rate.

