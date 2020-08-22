County budget, tax rate up for vote Monday

Montague County Commissioners will conduct public hearings and are expected to adopt the budget and tax rate during its Aug. 24 meeting.

The tax rate hearing will begin at 8:30 a.m., the budget hearing at 8:45 a.m. and the regular meeting at 9 a.m.

Commissioners could make last minute changes to the budget as a workshop is set on the agenda prior to the action item to adopt it. Budget expenses are proposed at: General fund, $9,434,015; indigent health care – $486,984; road and bridge one, $1,163,913; precinct two, $995,975; precinct three, $1,140,975 and precinct four, $1,000,975.

The proposed tax rate will be .5641 cents per $100 in property value. It will be broken down as follows: .4401 cents in maintenance and operation; .1289 special road and bridge and .0168 cents for debt.

Several election topics will be discussed including the order calling the November election, joint election agreements with the Cities of Bowie and Nocona, and schools districts in Montague and Bowie and approve the 2020 Help America Vote Act Election Security sub-grant to Texas counties.

Veteran’s Service Officer Colm Murphy will address the duties of his current assistant. During the recent budget workshops Murphy asked the assistant position salary be increased to a deputy clerk due to additional training.

A data processing service agreement between Justice Solutions and the sheriff’s office will be examined. The sheriff is looking to add six software licenses in use at the his office. He had hoped to purchase new software, but commissioners have indicated they can’t make it work in this year’s budget.

The 2020-21 county clerk records management and archive yearly plan will be reviewed, along with the energy capital reimbursement distribution.

In other agenda items: Precinct four will present a finance agreement for a motor grader; precinct one budget adjustment from gravel to part-time and renting an excavator; precinct one to enter the Mike Berkley property to clean debris from a bridge waterway; precinct one buying two acres on Farm-to-Market Road 455 for a maintenance and storage yard and precinct two accepting donations for chip sealing Tage Road.