County golfers finish summer series

Several young Montague County golfers took part in the final North Texas Junior Golf tournament of the summer on Monday.

Taking place at the Cross Timbers Course in Azle, the tournament results counted towards the summer season and awards were presented.

Recent Bowie High School graduate Riley Harris won the 15-18 boy’s group with a low score of 78. He finished second overall in his age group for the summer season.

Another participant was Cy Egenbacher, who finished third in the boy’s 12-14 age group with a score of 94. He also finished third in his age group for the summer tour.