County teachers win regional recognition

Sarah Kidd, a math teacher at Graham High School, Graham Independent School District, has been named the 2021 Region 9 secondary Teacher of the Year and Hayley Bishop, an Elementary art/music teacher at Nocona Elementary, Nocona ISD, has been named the 2021 Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

The announcement was made this week at each district. Other teachers were recognized at their districts. They included:

• Jill Hughes, fifth grade reading and writing teacher at Bowie Elementary, Bowie ISD

• Tabatha Jones, math teacher at Bowie High School, Bowie ISD

• Rob Norman, film/broadcast/audio/animation teacher at Nocona High School, Nocona ISD.

Read the full story on these awards in the mid-week Bowie News.

