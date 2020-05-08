Ad

County teachers win regional recognition

08/05/2020 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Rob Norman (secondary) and Hayley Bishop (Elementary) were selected as Nocona Teachers of the Year. Hayley Bishop teaches Art, Music and Technology classes at Nocona Elementary. Rob Norman teaches media and technology at Nocona High School. Both teachers completed the application process last spring to compete at the regional level and it was announced Tuesday Bishop was selected as the Region 9 Elementary Teacher of The Year. Wes Pierce and Debbie Cummings from Region 9 presented the award along with Principal Stephenie Wright. (Courtesy photo)

Sarah Kidd, a math teacher at Graham High School, Graham Independent School District, has been named the 2021 Region 9 secondary Teacher of the Year and Hayley Bishop, an Elementary art/music teacher at Nocona Elementary, Nocona ISD, has been named the 2021 Region 9 Elementary Teacher of the Year.
The announcement was made this week at each district. Other teachers were recognized at their districts. They included:
• Jill Hughes, fifth grade reading and writing teacher at Bowie Elementary, Bowie ISD
• Tabatha Jones, math teacher at Bowie High School, Bowie ISD
• Rob Norman, film/broadcast/audio/animation teacher at Nocona High School, Nocona ISD.

Bowie High School teacher of the year and Region 9 teacher of the year candidate, Tabatha Jones. She is shown with Bowie Superintendent Blake Enlow, Region 9’s Pat Page and Principal Sergio Menchaca. (Courtesy photo)

