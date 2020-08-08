COVID-19 county demographics

COVID-19 cases continue to mount across the State of Texas and Montague County has seen its cases go up, but its active cases have remained stable for the past few weeks. Inside the Saturday Bowie News find a demographic chart that outlines all of Montague County’s cases since March, their location, ages, sex and date of isolation. It provides a picture of where the virus has appeared in the county. Information based on the Aug. 7, 2020 Department of Health and Human Services daily report provided by Dr. Delbert McCaig, county health authority.