August 8, 1961 – August 4, 2020

BOWIE – Danny Lee Moore Sr., 59, Bowie, was called to his heavenly home on Aug. 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Collinsville Community Center, with the Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating.

Danny was born Aug. 4, 1961 in Gainesville to Frank and Wanda Moore. Danny was a very loving and caring man. He was always there to help you if he could. He loved to spoil his grandchildren as they were the light of his life. Danny never met a stranger. He loved to talk to people. He also loved to sit and tell stories of old times around a domino table playing 42. Danny spent his working life farming, running a sod farm, and directional drilling in the oil field. Danny Lee Moore will certainly be missed by many loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Moore II (Pee-Wee), mother and father, Frank and Wanda Moore, brother, Douglas Moore, Sissy and baby Traci Moore.

Danny is survived by his wife of 41 years, Peggy Moore; sons, Derek Moore and wife Melissa, Reichert, OK and Jon Moore, Bowie; daughters, Amanda Moore, Monroe, OK, Peggy Sue Burk and husband Jesse, Bryson and Barbra Jean Reaves and husband Jason of Montague; siblings, Era Faye Mercer, Barbara Riddles and J.W., Densel Moore and Debbie Darlene, Dewayne Moore and Susan, Nelda Rhoer and Debbie Sue Moore; grandchildren, Derek, David, Ryan, Dillon, Hunter, Paul, Levi, Marshall, Lavisha, Amereta, Gabby, Julie, Izzy, Cassii, Mariah, Emma (Butter Cup), Harper, Anastasia, Annabelle, Alyssa, Abby and Cooper; great-grandchildren, Brentlee, Ellie and Jaxon; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Danny would say today “I am serving Jesus now; the old man is dead.”

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N,

Bowie, TX (940) 872-9993

www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com