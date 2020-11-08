District 30 may need a new state senator

State Sen. Pat Fallon (News file photo)

The District 30 Texas Senatorial District could be in need of a new senator after the Nov. 3 election.

During the weekend the Special Republican District Executive Committee selected State Sen. Pat Fallon (R-Prosper) to fill the place of former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Heath) on the U.S. District 4 Congressional ballot.

Fallon will face Democrat Russell Foster and Libertarian Lou Antonelli in the Nov. 3 general election.

This congressional seat became vacant when Ratcliffe became U.S. Director of National Intelligence. He vacated his seat after his confirmation.

Instead of having a special election after Ratcliffe left his seat Gov. Greg Abbott opted to have local Republican leaders appoint a nominee for the general election ballot. The party considered Fallon and former Ratcliffe staff member Jason Ross.

The 30th state senate district is included in the 4th congressional district which spans northeast Texas north of the Metroplex including Collin and Denton Counties. The winner of the November election will take office in January.