Districts use virus plans

Saint Jo Independent School District experienced its first COVID-19 positive student one day before school began on Aug. 12.

Superintendent Curtis Eldridge said on Aug. 11 the district was notified of a lab confirmed positive test for a student and implemented the steps of the district plan.

“The parent was very supportive and sent it to us immediately. Fortunately, the student had not been in the building yet, just on the practice field and locker room. We called the health authority who was supportive, made sure everyone at practice and the coach knew and those area were cleaned, which we had done anyway. Parents of the football team members were contacted by phone and the rest (employees and parents) through email,” explained the superintendent.

Bowie and Nocona ISDs went through similar processes during the sports conditioning camps prior to the school starting where one coach and two students tested positive.

Eldridge said the process worked well as they followed the state regulations set forth by the Texas Education Agency. The district also consulted with the school attorney to drive template letters with the proper language.

While the district had not begun classes, the superintendent said the staff was thankful we approached it was quickly as we could.

