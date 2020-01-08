Don’t plant mysterious Chinese seed packets

Texas residents are now among those across the nation receiving mysterious seeds delivered by mail in tiny bags marked as jewelry. United States department of agriculture officials are on alert because these seeds are unsolicited and are arriving in packages with Chinese writing and a return address in China.

Kevin Ong, Ph.D., Texas Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas AgriLife extension service plant pathologist and director of the Texas plant disease diagnostic laboratory in College Station, said the concern arises because these packages have seeds in them instead of what is listed, and there is no information on what type of seeds they might be.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.