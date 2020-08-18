Driver killed in one-vehicle crash in Clay County

A 21-year-old Fort Worth driver was killed in a one-vehicle accident at 5:10 a.m. on Aug. 18 in Clay County.

The crash occurred on U.S. 287 South near Jolly. Destiny Ray Wilson was driving a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander through Jolly south on U.S. 287. The Department of Public Safety reports the driver failed to drive in a single lane and drove onto the right shoulder. The driver over-corrected her steering which caused the vehicle to skid sideways into the right ditch.

The vehicle rolled several times ejected the unsecured driver and also struck a moving train travelling parallel to U.S. 287. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Swenson.

Two passengers, Demetric Clark, 22, Dallas and Neavah Clark, one, Fort Worth, were both transported and later released.

These details are part of the preliminary accident investigation.