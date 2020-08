Prospective candidates for the upcoming city and school elections have through 5 p.m. Aug. 17 to submit their application for the Nov. 3 ballot.

Three candidates have filed for the Bowie City Council election, one in each precinct.

Laura Hefley, incumbent councilor and Tawni Jones are running for precinct one, Kristi Bates, precinct two and Glenda Durham, precinct three.

