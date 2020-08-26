Football Previews

Saint Jo

The Saint Jo Panthers opening game will come on Saturday afternoon against Medina at Hico.

Coach Mark Stevens anticipates an option type offense and a defense that likes to stack the line of scrimmage and dare teams to beat them deep.

He is not too worried since he feels if his team executes, the Panthers will have success on offense.

The team could potentially be without electrifying running back Logan Brawner, but Saint Jo knows it has the depth to do well even if he cannot suit out.

The Panthers play at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in Hico.

Forestburg

The Forestburg Longhorns host Mount Calm on Friday night.

Coach Trey Cumby said the tape shows the offense does a lot of misdirection in the backfield to create confusion for the defense.

The Longhorns will need to read their keys well on offense if they do not wish to get tricked.

Cumby said on defense the Panthers look like they are committed to stopping the run. With an experienced quarterback and some confident pass catchers, Cumby hopes Forestburg can take advantage and make some big plays in the passing game.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Forestburg.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears travel to Perrin-Whitt on Friday to take on a tough Pirates team who was a playoff team last season and returns almost all of their starters.

This will be a tough team, but if the Bears are able to hang with a division I playoff team, that could be a big confidence boost in its own right.

Coach Joe Helms is trying to have his team to not just be satisfied with moral victories. He feels his team can score on anyone if they execute well.

Fatigue could become a factor if the game goes four quarters with a small roster, but Helms is throwing this team that suffered a lot of heartache last year to a big challenge early to see where Gold-Burg will stack up.

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Perrin-Whitt.