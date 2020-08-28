July 2, 1943 – August 25, 2020

NOCONA – Glenda Sue Dancy, 77, Nocona, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2020.

The funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie with the Rev. Lamoin Champ officiating.

The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Glenda was born July 2, 1943 in Leigh to E.J. and Ruby (Miller) Dicken. On Oct. 23, 1959 she married George Dancy in Amarillo. Her pride and joy was taking care of her children at home. Glenda was a member of the Nocona Hills Community Church. She was a friend to all and will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.

Glenda is survived by her husband, George Dancy, Nocona; son, Scott Dancy and wife, Carol, Bowie; daughters, Becky Williams and husband, Bob, Nocona and Amber Flowers and fiancé, Bobby, Yukon, OK; sisters, Linda Nolan, Marion Moore, May Farley all of Bowie, and Jackie Johnson, Post Oak; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

