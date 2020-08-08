Gold-Burg ISD approves proposed tax rate

Gold-Burg Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a proposed tax rate during its July 31 meeting and set public hearings for the rate and discussion of the budget.

It was the first official meeting for new Superintendent Kim Williams, who replaced Roger Ellis who took a new job in south Texas. Williams after he previously had served as principal before retiring two years ago.

The board approved a proposed tax rate of .9078 cents per $1,000 in property value. Based on the calculations using the certified property values the compressed tax rate is .8578 cents and with five cents added the total proposed is .9078 cents. Since the bond is paid the debt service rate will be zero.

