June 26, 1922 – August 2, 2020

BOWIE – Harold Deen Hollaway, 98, Bowie, TX died Aug. 2, 2020 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Sunset Cemetery in Sunset with the Rev. Bill Cleveland officiating. The visitation will be from 9-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Hollaway was born June 26, 1922 in Red Hill to James Anthony and Arah (Sigler) Hollaway. He volunteered to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. On March 11, 1949, he married Lillian Maydoll Davis in Tarrant County. Harold and Lillian created, owned and operated H.D. Hollaway Incorporated, until 1981. He worked at Lipscomb Auto Center in Bowie from 1999 – 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Lillian Holloway.

Hollaway is survived by his sons, Bernis Harold Hollaway, Carr, CO and Bruce Hollaway, Bella Vista; sister, Fern Caswell, Alvord; grandson, Jered Hollaway, Decatur and one nephew Bill Hollaway.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.