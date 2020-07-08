November 5, 1930 – August 3, 2020

DECATUR – Jackson Taylor Thompson Jr., 89, Decatur, TX, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 3, 2020.

The funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Gary Scott officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Jackson was born Nov. 5, 1930 in the Wirt Community of Carter County, OK to Jackson Sr. and Esta Pearl (Byford) Thompson. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1949. In 1950 Jackson joined the United States Marine Corps, and served his country in the Korean War, until 1953.

Jackson then attended North Texas College to further his education, while moving into law enforcement. He worked for the Dallas Police Department for 25 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, playing dominos, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Phyllis Scott, Ileta Jo Roberts, Mary Lou Miller and Joyce Ann Monroe.

Jackson is survived by his sister Helen Chancellor of Waxahachie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

