May 7, 1948 – August 19, 2020

CARROLLTON – Jan Boyd, 72, died Aug. 19, 2020.

Visition will be from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Rhoton Funeral Home, 1511 S. I-35 E, Carrollton. A burial service will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 30 at Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Boyd was born on May 7, 1948 in Fort Worth to Maurine Yeager. She married Jim Boyd on Sept. 30, 1967 and together they raised their only child, Chris.She enjoyed watching her grandson play soccer and was looking forward to watching her granddaughter get married. She always looked forward to spending time with family on holidays, special occasions and family dinners.

Boyd was preceded in death by her mother and her mother’s husband, Maurine Jay E.V. Jay; her brother in-law, Don Towery, and her nephew, Bobby Towery.

Boyd is survived by husband, Jim Boyd; son, Chris Boyd; sister, Jo Ann Towery, Mesquite;, two grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.