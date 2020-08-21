June 5, 1957 – August 17, 2020

BOWIE – John Jay Peters, 63, died Aug. 17, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Aug. 24, at the First United Methodist Church, 1515 Jefferson St. Bowie, with Pastor John Leggett officiating.

Peters was born June 5, 1957, in Peoria, IL to John Robert Peters and Patsy Ruth (Whitehurst) Peters. He graduated from Peoria Heights High School in 1975 and attended Illinois Central College.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Peters.

He is survived by his siblings Pam (Peters) Goett, Peoria Heights, IL; Kathy (Peters) McCullough, Houston; Mark Peters, Cuba, IL; Suzanne (Peters) Cranford, Peoria Heights, IL; children; Amy Peters, Denton; Laura (Peters) Black, Rhome; John Michael Peters, Sanger; Nicole (Peters) Alford; Sherryll (Golden) Thigpen; four grandsons, seven granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made in his memory to the Bowie Mission.

