Lady Rabbits beat Chico, Millsap

The Bowie volleyball team hosted Chico and Millsap on Tuesday night as the Lady Rabbits work through their pre-district schedule.

Bowie won both matches against the Lady Dragons and the Lady Bulldogs, dropping only one set across both matches.

The Lady Rabbits first played Chico. Bowie controlled all three sets throughout. While the Lady Dragons hung around, the Lady Rabbits won by comfortable margins all three sets, winning with scores 25-17, 25-15 and 25-20.

The match against Millsap proved to be tougher. Bowie fell behind in the first set 20-15. The Lady Rabbits made up some ground, but ran out of points to catch up, losing by the smallest margin 25-23.

With the momentum it got at the end of set one, Bowie started well in set two thanks to some good serving. The Lady Rabbits biggest lead was 17-8 at one point.

The Lady Bulldogs would not go quietly, storming back and cutting the lead to two points 21-19.

Bowie would not collapse though, finishing the set strong on a 4-1 run to win the set 25-20 and tie the match 1-1.

Millsap started the third set well, taking control of the lead early. The Lady Rabbits were hanging around, but the Lady Bulldogs lead seemed to grow a little bit at a time until they the lead was 20-15 like in the first set.

Bowie made up ground again, only this time it came out on top. Thanks to some great serving and overall solid play during this stretch, the Lady Rabbits ended the set on a 10-3 run to win 25-23 and take 2-1 lead.

With how back and forth the match had been, Bowie would need to play a strong set four to eliminate any hope of Millsap coming back to win the match in five sets.

The Lady Rabbits got off to the best start of the match, up 9-1 in the opening 10 points. The Lady Bulldogs did close the gap to 12-8 respectively, but that would be all the fight left in them.

Bowie’s lead would continue to grow again as it coasted to the finish line as Millsap just could not mount any threatening offense. The Lady Rabbits won 25-15 to win the match 3-1.

Bowie next travels to Bridgeport to play at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

