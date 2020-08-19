League of Women Voters challenges early cut-off of census count

Austin – The League of Women Voters of the United States and the League of Women Voters of Texas, California, and Florida, filed an amicus brief in New York Immigrant Coalition v. Trump, a case which challenges President Trump’s executive order to block undocumented individuals from being counted in the U.S. Census. The Leagues join in support of the plaintiffs, the New York Immigrant Coalition, Make the Road New York, American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, ADC Research Institute, and Fiel Houston, Inc.

“It is vital that every person is counted in the Census—that’s why it’s mandated in our Constitution,” said Celina Stewart, Senior Director of Advocacy and Litigation at the League of Women Voters of the United States. “Census data forms the basis for everything from federal funding for infrastructure to where businesses decide to build factories to how our Congressional and state legislative districts are drawn. Attempts to disrupt an accurate count threaten our very democracy and American livelihood.”

The states of Texas, Florida, and California are home to large immigrant populations who the Administration’s order may intimidate out of completing the Census, resulting in an under count in these states. The League argues in the brief that if permitted to go into effect, the Memorandum would unfairly and artificially reduce certain states’ representation in Congress, while improperly increasing the representation of other states. Accordingly, the impact of the Memorandum will be felt by not only undocumented immigrants, but all citizens in every state. And since one of the League’s primary goals is to promote government that is representative, accountable, responsive, and that assures opportunities for effective and inclusive voter participation in government decision-making, the League felt compelled to add their voices and perspective to the suit.

“Our communities depend on accurate Census data to ensure adequate funding for the institutions and programs that affect Texans’ everyday lives,” said Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas. “The administration’s order strikes at the heart of our democracy—harming not just our immigrant communities, but every Texas resident who drives on a road, sends their kids to school, or seeks medical care.”

“Conducting a complete and accurate census is a critical component of the American democratic process. This unconstitutional directive would dramatically shift political representation nationwide and significantly impact distribution of federal funding to states, said Jennifer Altman, partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Pittman LLP, the law firm representing the League. “Though the memorandum may intend to target undocumented immigrant populations it would ultimately bring negative consequences for every lawful United States citizen, jeopardizing public health, public education and public safety, most acutely within communities of color.”