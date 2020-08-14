June 14, 1954 – August 11, 2020

ERA – Mary Bess Harvill, 66, died at Medical City in Denton on Aug. 11, 2020

There will be a private burial for the family at 10 a.m. on Aug. 15.

Harvill was born in Era, TX and graduated high school there. On June 28, 1975 she married Louis Marion Harvill III and they were together for 45 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Essie and Thomas “Chuck” Munroe Smith.

Harvill is survived by her husband, Louis Harvill; daughter. Angelina Harvill; son, Louis Harvill IV; sisters, Cheryl Gibbs and Jane Zimmerer; brothers, Jerry Smith and Thomas “Tommy” Munroe Smith JR.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the National Kidney Foundation, a volunteer organization whose mission is to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by kidney and urinary tract diseases.