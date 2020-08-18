December 24, 1929 – August 14, 2020

BOWIE – Mary Louise Hill, 90, Bowie, TX, died Aug. 14, 2020.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18, in the chapel of the White Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Waller officiating. The burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the White Family Funeral Home.

Hill was born Dec. 24, 1929 in Duncan, OK to Ira and Maude (Cotton) Manning. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1947. Mary married Jim Hill on Nov. 6, 1948, the couple were married for 45 years. She worked for Southwestern Bell Phone Company, she then was a waitress in Bowie for many years. Hill went on to work in the dietary department of the Bowie Memorial Hospital for 16 years. Hill attended First Free Will Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jim Hill.

Hill is survived by her children, Wayne Hill, Gary Hill and Sheela Hill Birdsong, all of Bowie; two grandchildren; and one cousin.

Memorials can be made in honor of Mary to God’s Table at First Free Will Baptist Church, 505 Strong St. Bowie. Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.