October 26, 1939 – August 20, 2020

NOCONA – Marzella “Marzie” Lee, 80, died on Aug. 20, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There will be memorial service at 11 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

Lee was born on Oct. 26, 1939 in Electra to J.E. “Pete” and Ella Langford. She worked for Sewell-Uselton Insurance for most of her life. She enjoyed volunteering for The Carpenter Shop by delivering Meals on Wheels, as well as the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nocona.

Lee is survived by her son, Jack Trace Crenshaw III; daughters-in-law, Brandy Duck, Nocona and Leslie Duck, Nocona and several grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Leeann.

Memorial donations may be made to The Carpenter Shop, 400 Boston St, Nocona or Silver Strings Dance, 500 N. Smythe, Bowie.