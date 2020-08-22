Montague County cases hit 111, 3rd death confirmed

Montague County COVID-19 cases jumped past 100 this week with 104 confirmed cases and seven probable, for a total of 111 with 18 active cases confirmed to still be in isolation.

Two more deaths of county residents also were confirmed: A 72-year-old male from the Sunset area and a 76-year-old male from Bowie.

Dr. Delbert McCaig, Montague County health authority, said these fatalities are separate from the one reported more than a week ago on the Department of State Health and Human Service state dashboard, but later removed. McCaig explained Thursday the state has still been unable to verify if that person who was reported as a fatality actually was COVID-19 positive. Without confirmation the county’s fatality toll remains at three as of Friday.

