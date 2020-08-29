Montague County loses its mask exemption due to active cases topping 20

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County residents were able to avoid the governor’s mask mandate for almost two months, but the active COVID-19 cases pushed past the 20-case limit mid-week eliminating the county’s exemption from wearing masks in public locations. As of Friday active cases were at 31.

County Judge Kevin Benton released a letter announcing the change on Wednesday. He stated there were multiple positive tests reported Tuesday which, when added to the previous cases brings the total number of active cases well above the 20 count limit.

“As per Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-29, the county no longer falls under the exemption for face coverings. The governor’s order states all counties which are unable to affirmatively opt out of the face covering requirement shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six-feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household,” states the letter.

Along with the mask requirement, business occupancy rates were reduced from 75 percent back to 50 percent. This applies to all businesses in Montague County.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.