Buster Thompson, Jacksboro, was driving a Ford pickup when he ran into an enclosed trailer pulled by William Hellman, Bowie. The accident was at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 18 on State Highway 59 at the northern edge of Bowie. Hellman was attempting to turn left into a business. There were no injuries. Thompson received a ticket for failing to control speed. (News photos by Barbara Green)

Emergency responders work an accident where a pickup crashed into an enclosed trailer being pulled by another truck.