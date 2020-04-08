October 13, 1923 – July 31, 2020

BOWIE – Opal Pauline Lynch Mooneyham, 96, Bowie, TX died Friday, July 31, 2020 in Willis, TX.

The funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the chapel of Lunn Funeral Home in Olney with the Rev. Claude Hendricks, officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.

Opal was born on Oct. 13, 1923 in Breckenridge, TX one of 15 children born to the late Joseph Benjamin Lynch and Bessie White Lynch. She was a longtime resident of Bowie and a member of the Assembly of God. She married Jack Mooneyham on July 5, 1949 in Weatherford. He preceded her in death on Jan. 10, 1990. Opal loved butterflies, listening to Tennessee Ernie Ford, gardening, making homemade jellies, word searches and puzzles no less than 1,000 pieces (because anything less was “too easy”). She also loved reading tabloids, drinking coffee and cokes and spending time with her family, but most of all, reading her Bible.

Opal was preceded in death by her husband, a daughter, Linda Gale Arevalo, and twelve siblings.

Opal is survived by a daughter, Janice Mooneyham, Bowie; son, Benny Mooneyham, Arlington; seven grandchildren: Stanley Mooneyham, Rhome, John Mooneyham, Gleason, WI, Sonya Caudell, Alvord, Vanessa Powell, Arlington, Nickie Wilhite, Crestview, FL, Robin Atchley, Euless, Paula Arevalo, Denton; sister, Charlene Mann; brother, Eddie Lynch; 13 great-grandchildren: Stephani, Ashlee, Dusten, Rhyan, Tyler “T-Rex”, Zackary, Emmalee, Timothy, Jonathon, Destiny, Jacob, Micah and Cailey; and two great-great-grandsons, Aedyn and Jackson.

Condolences to the family may be made at lunnfuneralhome.com.

