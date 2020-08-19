Pair of weekend fires destroy homes

A pair of weekend fires destroyed two homes in separate ends of the county.

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded to fire at 204 Blythe Road about 1 a.m. Aug. 15. Fire officials said the residents were not home at the time and it was a complete loss.

Firefighters from the City of Bowie, Sunset and Stoneburg Fire Departments assisted.

Sunday afternoon a second structure fire occurred at 258 Williams Road outside Stoneburg shortly after 4 p.m. Fire officials said Kevin Moore resides at the home, which was a total loss. A male subject received medical attention for minor burns.

Stoneburg VFD was assisted by City of Bowie, Bowie Rural, Ringgold and Nocona Rural VFDs. With temperatures in the triple-digits, battling a structure fire is a difficult task and Stoneburg firefighters sent appreciation to those who assisted.

Cause of both fires is unknown at this time and are under investigation according to the fire departments.

Stoneburg VFD coordinated this first on 258 Williams Road Sunday afternoon. (Courtesy photo)