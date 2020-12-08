Parent’s surveyed on opening school

Whether or not we should open schools for in-person learning this fall is a hotly-debated topic. It’s undeniable that schools form an essential part of our economy. In addition to educating our children and boosting their future economic opportunities, they also keep kids out of the home during the day, which allows parents to go to work. If schooling is held remotely, many parents will have to worry about child supervision, along with other concerns like providing meals during the day. In light of these concerns, WalletHub conducted a nationally representative WalletHub survey which found that 55 percent of parents in the U.S. want schools to meet in person this fall.

WalletHub’s survey examined Americans’ reasons for wanting schools to meet in person or continue remote learning, as well as their thoughts on teachers who conduct remote classes. Below are highlights from the survey, along with commentary from a panel of experts and a description of our methodology.

Key Stats

Some parents can’t stay home. 32 percent of parents are not able to work remotely.

32 percent of parents are not able to work remotely. Mixed feelings on teacher compensation. Almost 1 in 4 parents think that teachers who work remotely should either get paid less, work longer hours or give up vacation days.

Almost 1 in 4 parents think that teachers who work remotely should either get paid less, work longer hours or give up vacation days. Fathers want schools to open more. 31 percent more fathers than mothers want schools to reopen for in-person learning.

31 percent more fathers than mothers want schools to reopen for in-person learning. Politics impact reopening opinions. Two-thirds of conservative parents favor schools reopening, versus less than half of liberal parents.

Source: WalletHub