July 16, 1944 – July 29, 2020

STONEBURG – Patricia Ann Posey, 76, Stoneburg passed away in the hospital in Weatherford, TX July 29, 2020.

There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Aug. 7 at Victory Church located at 518 Hutchinson Street in Bowie with Paster John Little officiating.

Patricia was born on July 16, 1944 in Bowie to Henry Louis and Neva Maurice (Allen) Walker. She was married to Doyle Wayne Posey. Patricia retired from food sales. She was a member of Victory Church in Bowie.

She preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Wayne Posey, sons, Layne and Trace Posey and sister, Gayle.

Patricia is survived by her son, Robert Posey and wife T.J.; brother, Leon; sisters, Charlsa, Kathy, Marilyn and Penny; six grandchildren, Michael, Chris, Jason, Matthew, Logan Posey and Kattie Dwenport; 11 great-grandchildren and countless friends. She will be very missed.

