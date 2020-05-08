Red River HS Bass Club meeting this week

It is time to meet for the Red River High School Bass Club and get geared up for the coming season of the Texas High School Bass Association.

The club will meet at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Montague County Cowboy Church located at 1600 FM 455, Montague, to discuss plans for the 2020-21 fishing tournaments.

The club is open to members of all schools in and around Montague, Clay and Wichita Counties, but must be approved and signed off by school administration.

The club is open to high school age youth regardless if they are public or home-schooled.

Teams typically consist of two youth members and one boat captain. This is a time commitment on the youth, parents and volunteers.

There will be discussion on what it takes to become a member and how to participate in tournaments hosted by the THSBA.

Boat captains will be around to answer questions for those who want to know what their volunteering involves.

Should people have questions contact justin.hansard@ag.tamu.edu or call 940-894-2831.

