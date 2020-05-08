Repair work moves forward at Bowie High School 08/05/2020 NEWS 0 Repair work at Bowie High School continues at a brisk pace. Roof and electrical repairs stemming from the May 22 tornado. (Photo by Barbara Green) A 25-ton heating/cooling unit was placed on the Bowie High School gym roof Monday morning. The 3,000-pound unit had to be replaced after the May 22 tornado caused it to lift off the roof and rip a hole in the roof. This week the new gym floor also is moving forward with graphics and sanding with the protective coating to follow. (News photo by Barbara Green)
Leave a Reply