June 13, 1936 – July 31, 2020

BOWIE – Richard W. Bishop, 84, Bowie, TX, finished his journey on earth and walked through the gates of heaven to begin his eternal life with his Lord and Savior on July 31, 2020 in Alvord, TX.

A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on Aug. 3 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with the Rev. Roger Bishop of Mena A.R. officiating. The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Richard was born on June 13, 1936 in Wichita Falls to Dick and Katheryne Bishop. The family moved to the Selma area in 1942 and then to Bowie. Richard grew up in the Sunset and Bowie area. He was a member of the 1954 graduating class of Bowie High School. He earned his first 40 cents at the age of eight, shining shoes in the domino hall. As a teen, he worked for Tubby Wilson at Wilson Drug and in his 20s he worked in the parts department of Cummins Diesel of Odessa.

Later Richard worked for Meador Olds in Fort Worth and in the early 60s with his brother, Homer, in the car business in Bowie. Richard had a long carrier in the auto industry. In 1971 he became the owner of Bishop Motors, the Buick, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, GMC dealer for the area. He sold the company in 1985 and continued many years after in the used car business.

He married Loretta Durham of Nocona on Nov. 18 1961 in Bowie. They resided in Bowie until her passing in January 2020. Richard and Loretta were charter members of Faith Baptist Church. He loved his brothers and his whole family unconditionally.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta, parents and brothers, Homer and Carol.

Richard is survived by his son, Scott Bishop, Bowie; daughter, Shelly Burkhalter and husband Larry, Alvord; brothers, Roger, Mena, AR and Danny and wife Pat, Trophy Club; sister-in-laws, Lynda DeFrates and Mozelle Palmer and husband James; brother-in-law, Leo Durham; two grandchildren, Mandy Netherland and husband Mike, Rhome and Seth Burkhalter, Raleigh, NC; one great-granddaughter, Camille and his best friend for years, Bill Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Richard to the Faith Baptist Church of Bowie at 1307 E. Nelson St. Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

