February 9, 1917 – August 6, 2020

NOCONA – Rnell Day Buck Chapman, 103, died on Aug. 6, 2020.

A visitation was Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Nocona followed by a celebration of life at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Donny Haywood officiating. The interment will follow at Nocona Cemetery. The pallbearers were Tanner Willbern, Brendan Willbern, Colby Willbern, Carson Willbern, Rylan Willbern, Ian Silvester, Isaiah Mworia, Jaxon Stabeno and Carter Ellis.

Chapman was born on Feb. 9, 1917 in Bonita to Ridley Milton Buck and Magnolia Burrows Buck. She married Branch W. Chapman, in Yuma, AZ on Jan. 27, 1940. After living several years in Brevard, NC they returned to Nocona.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband, Branch Chapman, daughter, Brenda Horton, brothers and sisters, Raymond Buck, Baylous Buck, Bernice Buck, Oral Buck, Odell Orcutt, Johnye Stowe, one grandson and one great granddaughter.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra and Cynthia; 10 grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; three great, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to Cherry Street Village, 200 E. Cherry Street, Nocona or First United Methodist Church, PO Box 328, Nocona.