Saint Jo ISD ranks 1st in equitable funding study

A survey of equitable funding for school districts found Texas has the 25th most equitable school districts; however, the study also placed Saint Jo Independent School District at the top of its category for most equitable districts.

While the U.S. is one of the most educated countries in the world, it doesn’t provide the same quality elementary school or secondary school education to all students. In many states, more affluent school districts receive a greater amount of funding per student than poorer districts.

Discrepancies between the rich and poor have been exacerbated even more this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. As states decide whether their school districts will have in-person learning this fall, studies show that low-income students will suffer the greatest “learning loss” due to partial or total remote learning.

Texas has the 25th most equitable school districts in the U.S. overall, but some districts within the state are fairer than others.

In the Wallethub survey Saint Jo ISD received a score of .04 showing expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil of $11,049 and income by school district of $54,922.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.