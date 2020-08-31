Six file to run for Senate emergency election

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, the following persons have filed to be candidates in the Sept. 29 special election to fill the Texas Senate District 30 seat vacated by Pat Fallon.

The deadline to file was 5 p.m. on Aug. 28. The list includes five Republicans and one Democrat.

District 68 State Rep. Drew Springer (R-Muenster) will run and received Fallon’s endorsement.

Chris Watts, mayor of Denton, joined the race after submitting his resignation as mayor last week.

Shelley Luther, who became famous when she kept her beauty salon open in opposition to the pandemic shutdown order of the governor.

Andy Hopper, an engineer and farmer/rancher from Decatur, is a candidate along with Craig Carter, metroplex area business owner of the Old Boot Factory. Carter ran against Fallon in the 2018 primary for the state Senate seat and got 15 percent of the vote.

The only Democrat in the race is Jacob Minter who is recording secretary for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 20.

Early voting in the special election for Senate District 30 begins Monday, Sept. 14. Election Day is Tuesday, Sept. 29.