Springer throws hat into ring for emergency election to fill State Senate seat 30

State Representative Drew Springer, (R-Muenster) wasted little time Sunday in announcing his candidacy for the district 30 state senator emergency election on Sept. 29 called by Gov. Greg Abbott that morning. .

On Aug. 23, Abbott announced the Sept. 29 emergency special election to replace Pat Fallon, district 30 state senator.

Earlier in August the Texas Republican Party nominated Fallon to be on the ballot representing the 4th Congressional district. He replaces former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, (R-Heath) after Ratcliffe became the director of national intelligence.

Fallon resigned his Texas Senate seat effective Jan. 4 with two years remaining on this ending Jan. 1, 2023.

Springer announced his candidacy Sunday afternoon which included Fallon’s endorsement. Springer has served in District 68 of the Texas House since 2013.

The other candidate is Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who made national headlines defying Abbott’s executive order to shut down her beauty salon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There also have been rumors Denton Mayor Chris Watts may jump into the ring since he appointed a campaign treasurer for the Senate seat two days after Fallon became the nominee.

The deadline for submission a name for the ballot is 5 p.m. on Aug. 29 and early voting will begin on Sept. 14.