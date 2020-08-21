Ted Turner Tripp

March 19, 1923 – August 17, 2020

CLAYPOOL, OK – On Aug. 17, 2020, Ted Tripp passed peacefully at the age of 97.

Graveside service was at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 20 at the Waurika Cemetery with Reverend Mike Williams and Deacon Mark Gilden officiating, under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home of Waurika.

Ted was a third generation farmer/rancher in the Claypool community. He was a former director of the Oklahoma Land Bank. A long-time dairy farmer, he made the change to stocker cattle in the late 1960s. Ted was one of the first farmers in this area during the 1970s to grow wheat for cattle to graze on. He also was one of the pioneers in the use of anhydrous fertilizing.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sally, his sister Jeanne and brothers Jack and Pat. Special thoughts to the Zacharys for including him in their family.

He is survived by his son, Richard and wife, Penny; daughter, Annette and husband Gary; grandson Tad and wife Sommer; four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

