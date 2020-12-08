Temporary lodging set up to assist those who test positive for COVID-19

The Texas Department of Health Services Public Health Region 2/3 is opening temporary lodging facilities to support individuals who have tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19.

Facilities are located in Wichita Falls and Garland. The requirements are once admitted to the facility, individuals are expected to remain in their area as recommended by current public health guidelines.

Individuals are responsible for their own personal transportation, medications, personal hygiene products and clothing.

Support is provided through temporary lodging for those eligible, on-site monitoring throughout stay, breakfast, lunch and dinner. This is a non-smoking facility.

For information on this program call 817-264-4926.